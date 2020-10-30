1/
Leo M. Dworkin
1924 - 2020
Dworkin, Leo M.
1924 - 2020
Leo M. Dworkin, age 96, passed away on October 29, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Sol and Gertrude Dworkin, sister Rose Slobasky and brother Abe Dworkin. He is survived by his sister, Jean Becker Newman; nieces, Bobbie Izeman, Marilyn (Barry) Kahn, Marcy (Stuart) Feldman and Sheila Sage; nephews, Steve (Marilyn) Dworkin, Steven (Barbara) Becker and Michael (Renee) Slobasky. Leo was a very active musician in the Columbus area and was inducted into the Columbus Musicians Hall of Fame. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 1 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo's memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Graveside service
NOV
1
Graveside service
New Agudas Achim Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
