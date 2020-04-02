|
Thurber, Leo
1923 - 2020
Leo C. Thurber, age 96, died April 1, 2020 at Violet Springs Health Campus in Pickerington, Ohio. He was born November 9, 1923 in Clearlake, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Laura Thurber. Leo was a WWII Veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1943-1946. He graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a degree in engineering. He loved camping, woodworking and was rarely seen without his hat. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who was devoted to his family. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years and love of his life, Bette (French) and his 5 siblings. Leo is survived by his daughter, Debra (Gary) Poling; son, Steven (Barbara) Thurber; 5 grandchildren, Brian (Heidi) Poling, Amy Poling, Amanda West, Christina Thurber, Stephanie Thurber; 1 great-granddaughter; beloved nieces, Jane and Cathy; other family and dear friends. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Special thanks to all the staff of Violet Springs and Mount Carmel Hospice. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020