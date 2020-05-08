Wirthman, Leo "Bud"
1931 - 2020
Leo "Bud" Albert Wirthman Jr., of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was 88 years old. Bud was the President and Co-Owner of Wirthman Bros. Auto Parts for many years. He had purchased the business, a successor to the Columbus Buggy Parts Co, from his Uncle George when he was only 25 years old. Throughout his 47-year career at Wirthman Bros., Bud lived by a simple motto: "work hard, treat people fairly and be home for dinner by 6:00 p.m." While automobiles were central to Bud's professional life, they also provided him with a favorite hobby, restoring and driving classic cars. It was this hobby that took Bud and his wife, Nancy, all over the country in their beautiful 1940's era Cadillac LaSalle and Lincoln Continental. Many of their closest and enduring friendships were formed during these car caravans. Bud also loved working in his yard and took great pride in the appearance of his lovely home. During many summer nights, Bud would mow, rake, and prune until dark or when Nancy made him come in. More than anything, Bud loved his family. He was so proud of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to tell stories, often while sitting with family on his back porch. He would entertain his children and grandchildren for hours with wonderful stories. Some of these stories had been told many times. But each time he recounted one, he enthusiastically recited the details as if the story was being told for the first time. Bud's strong voice, animated facial expressions and ability to poke fun at himself provided him with a great sense of humor. He could tell a joke and be the butt of one. He kept family and caregivers laughing every day. His zest for life naturally drew people to him and certainly enhanced the quality of his life and those who knew him. Born August 26, 1931, Columbus, Ohio, to the late Leo and Margaret Wirthman. He attended, and played football at, St. Charles Preparatory School and graduated from Columbus Aquinas in 1949. Bud attended The University of Notre Dame for one year before leaving to marry his high school sweetheart Nancy. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy, his parents, his four younger brothers Bill, Richard, David and Tom, his oldest son Jim, grandchildren Joel and Justine Wirthman. Bud is survived by his children, John (Collette) Wirthman of Bexley, Jeff Wirthman of Wellington, Florida, Julie Wirthman of Gahanna, Joe (Kim) Wirthman of Canal Winchester, Jennie (Mark) Wilson of New Albany, Jodelle (Bud) Tremain of Inlet Beach Florida; grandchildren, Brittany, (Stephen) Giebelhaus, Cassidy (Mark) Schlitter, Hallie, Gina (Ashley) Zirkle, Kelsey, Connor, Ryan, Jack; 9 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. Bud was legendary for his lengthy blessing before family meals. Each word, carefully chosen, revealed his strong faith. At the end of his life, he took great comfort in the simple prayers he would recite with his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of the Resurrection and interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the visitation, Mass and burial will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of Bud's life, to share memories of this wonderful man, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bud's name to the Leo A. Wirthman, Jr and Nancy Wirthman Scholarship at his alma mater, The University of Notre Dame. Please send contributions to the University of Notre Dame Department of Development, 1251 North Eddy St., South Bend, IN 46617 or to St. Vincent de Paul, 197 E. Gay St., Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements have been made by SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. To share memories and leave online condolences, please visit, www.schoedinger.com.
1931 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.