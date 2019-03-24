Erskine, Leon

Leon G. Erskine, age 99 of Worthington, died Friday March 22, 2019 at Bickford of Worthington. Leon was born on January 12, 1920 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 ½ years Dorothy, brothers Hugh and Louis, and sisters Ethel and Faith. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Wayne (Maxine) Erskine, daughter Susan Erskine, and son Robert Erskine, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Leon was a loving husband and wonderful father. He was an avid golfer throughout his life, and after 50 years was able to get Dorothy to share his love for the game. In his later years he developed a love for playing the organ and spent many hours entertaining family and friends at home and later at Bickford of Worthington. The family thanks the nurses and staff at Bickford of Worthington for their patience and care. A special thanks to Anne of Heartland Hospice for their unfailing devotion to his care and comfort. Friends may call on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington from 11:00pm to 1:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with internment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Online condolences to may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary