Franklin, Leon
1962 - 2020
Leon Franklin Sr., age 58. Sunrise November 5, 1962 and Sunset November 16, 2020. Visitation 5-6PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Graveside Service 10AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Evergreen Burial Park. Mask and Social Distancing are required. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The FRANKLIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com