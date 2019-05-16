Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Leon Mark, age 91, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was preceded by his parents Jule and Florence Mark and his wife of 63 years, Bernice Mark. He is survived by daughters, Melanie (Alan) Ullman, Marci (Warren) Taylor and Mindy (Neil) Schifberg; and grandchildren, Lara and Noah Ullman, and Matthew, Jeremy and Benjamin Schifberg. Leon was an aeronautical engineer for more than three decades for North American and the Rockwell Corporation. Funeral services are Sunday at 2 PM at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful staff at Kensington Place who took such loving care of Leon. Shiva will be observed Sunday - Tuesday from 4-6 PM at Kensington Place, 1001 Parkview Blvd. Memorials may be sent to Congregation Tifereth Israel or Kensington Place. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019
