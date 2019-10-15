|
Skybo, Leon
1934 - 2019
Leon Skybo, age 84, Sunday, October 13, 2019, Mother Angeline. Member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. He attended The Ohio State University and The University of Pittsburgh. Survived by wife of 59 years, Mary Jane; children, John Skybo, Elaine (John) Swab, Theresa Skybo, Gary (Leslie) Skybo; grandchildren, Amelia (Jay) Puckett, Johanna Swab, Virginia Skybo; sister, Bertha (James) Ford; brother-in-law, Adam (Judy) Bangert; aunt, Sister Mary Franz; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Leon and Bertha Skybo. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral mass Saturday 10 AM, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 1573 Elaine Rd. Father William Arnold Celebrant. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019