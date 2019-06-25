Winget Jr., Leon

1933 - 2019

Leon Egbert Winget, Jr., Ph.D., P.E., F.NSPE, Columbus, Ohio, passed away in his home on June 6, 2019, at the age of 85, after a fight against heart disease. Leon is the only son of the late Leon E. Winget, Sr. and Elnora (Feikert) Winget, born in Chillicothe, Ohio on July 13, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne Marlyn (Stauffer) Winget, Chillicothe; and two daughters, Cynthia Winget Reichardt (John), Alexandria, VA, and Christina Jo Winget (Fergus Hutchinson), Marysville, Ohio. Leon, an alumnus of The Ohio State University (Mechanical Engineering - BME, MSc, and Ph.D.), was proud of his three grandchildren, supporting them in seeking higher education: Gráinne and Dermot Hutchinson (The Ohio State University) and Arianna Reichardt (Wingate University, NC). He is also survived by a sister, Bonnie Bennett, Greenfield, IN. Leon was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Joanna Haskins, Barbara Winget and Kathryn Winget. Mr. Winget retired as a Mechanical Engineer serving 30+ years with The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio as a respected authority in sustainable and alternate forms of energy. He served on the Ohio Power Siting Board passionate to promote sound energy policies, increased energy capacity and infrastructure for the people of Ohio and actively protected Ohio's environment and land use. Mr Winget had a long and prestigious career, culminating in the highest honor of Fellow, National Society of Professional Engineers. Leon participated in various professional societies, The Ohio Society of Professional Engineers, Franklin County Chapter, his most notable. A Memorial Service will be held in Leon's honor on July 6, 2019, 6PM, at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH, 43085. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Nationwide Children's Foundation, 525 E Mound St., Columbus, OH 43215, (614) 355-5429. The family of Leon Winget wishes to thank the Riverside Methodist Hospital for their assistance and support. Condolences to the family may be left on Leon's online memorial website at www.schoedinger.com. Leon will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He was a living example of the biblical adage: "Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor." Proverbs 21:21.