Couch, Leona
1928 - 2019
Leona Couch, age 90, went home to be with the Lord July 16, 2019. Predeceased by husband Alfred Couch, parents Aaron and Marie (Malone) Goolsby, and brothers John and James Goolsby. Survived by children, Aaron (Marie) Couch, Tyrone (Susan) Couch, Brenda (Larry) Ferguson, Laverne Burke, Gregory (Beverly) Couch, Rosemary (Rodney) Ruffing, Kevin and Jeffrey Couch, Patricia (Loren) Peck, Alfred (Christy) Couch III, Robert (Lorena) James and Richard (Brandy) James; siblings, Raymond, Lawrence, Brack, and Ruby Goolsby, Louise Robinson, and Lettie Lambright; 35 grandchildren; many great, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home-going Celebration 11:30AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at The Church of Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave, Columbus, Ohio, where family will receive friends 10AM until time of service. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., Oh., 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019