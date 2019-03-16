Bauermeister, Leona F.

1925 - 2019

Leona F. Bauermeister was born on January 1, 1925 in a cottage on the WV banks of the Gauley River and peacefully left us on March 14, 2019. Proceeded in death by her parents, Gladys Pierson and Charles Hedrick, brothers, Basil (Mag) and James (Helen) Hedrick, niece, Jackie Johnson and nephew, Mark Adams. First husband, Anselm Kmiec and second husband, Howard Bauermeister. Survived by daughter, Sally (Roger) Mote and family, niece, Shirley Arick, nephews, James (Patty), Alan (Diane), Basil (Holly) Hedrick and families. Leona served in the US Navy at the end of WWII as a photographer at Pensacola Naval Station. She worked at Sylvania Boston Sales office and was involved in the NAA Chorus, Beau Monde Style Club and line dancing. She was a talented seamstress, wrote poetry, enjoyed gardening, decorating and loved the beach. Leona was a wonderful friend to many and will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends 10-11 AM Wednesday, March 20 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway where her funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment at Grove City Cemetery with full military honors. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Leona. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary