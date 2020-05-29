Basinski, Leonard
Leonard Richard Basinski, age 88, born May 10, 1932, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Diane. Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery on June 2, 2020. Memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later time. For full Obituary, please visit HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.