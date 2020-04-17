|
|
Myers, Leonard C.
1944 - 2020
Leonard Charles Myers, age 75, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. He was born November 10, 1944 and was a graduate of Mifflin High School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University and retired from Bank One and Huntington Bank as an Anti-Money Laundering Officer. Len served as Past District Governor and member of the Westerville Lions Club for over 30 years. He was a member of Church of the Resurrection in New Albany, former member of St. Thomas the Apostle and involved in the Cum Christo community. He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Kathleen Myers; children Marybeth (Steve) Miller, Amy Lakin, Shelley (Joe) Mascaro, Jeff (Tina) Myers and Chris (Amy) Myers; stepchildren Joseph Henley, Jilaine (Chris) Anderson and Daniel (Michelle) Henley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Circleville, Ohio. Due to current health restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated this summer when conditions allow. Visit www.schoedinger.com for service updates. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020