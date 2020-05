Crawford, III, Leonard D.1972 - 2020Leonard D. Crawford III, 48, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home in New York. He was born January 6, 1972, the son of Leonard G. and Pam Crawford. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com