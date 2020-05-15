Crawford, III, Leonard D.
1972 - 2020
Leonard D. Crawford III, 48, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home in New York. He was born January 6, 1972, the son of Leonard G. and Pam Crawford. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.