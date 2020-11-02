Myers, Leonard
Leonard Charles Myers, age 75, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. He was born November 10, 1944 and was a graduate of Mifflin High School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University and retired from Bank One and Huntington Bank as an Anti-Money Laundering Officer. Len served as Past District Governor and member of the Westerville Lions Club for over 30 years. He was a member of Church of the Resurrection in New Albany, former member of St. Thomas the Apostle and involved in the Cum Christo community. He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Kathleen Myers; children, Marybeth (Steve) Miller, Amy Lakin, Shelley (Joe) Mascaro, Jeff (Tina) Myers and Chris (Amy) Myers; stepchildren, Joseph Henley, Jilaine (Chris) Anderson and Daniel (Michelle) Henley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Private interment has taken place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Circleville, Ohio. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:30pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. Fr. Denis Kigozi, Celebrant. Visit www.schoedinger.com
