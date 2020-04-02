|
Powlick, Leonard
Leonard "Len" Powlick, previously of Pittsburgh, PA, died March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Powlick of Pittsburgh, sister Bernadette Mendrola, and brother Raymond. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Powlick; son, Philip J. (Jill) Powlick; and granddaughter, Irene Elise, all of Salt Lake City, UT. Len was a resident of Columbus, OH for over 30 years, retiring from Ohio University Chillicothe English Department in 2002, where he taught writing and literature. While there, he developed programs for students at Chillicothe Correctional Institution, as well as teaching on campus. Len's working life began as a lab technician for PPG. He attended night school at the University of Pittsburgh and received his BA, majoring in English and writing. He received MAs in both Speech and Theater, and English, followed by Pitt teaching fellowships leading to his PhD in English in 1974. Before moving to OH, he taught at Pitt, Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa, and Notre Dame/St. Mary's Theater Department in South Bend, IN. He was professionally active in the Modern Language Association. This year, Len celebrated his 30th year as a member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus. After retirement, he was active in First UU Adult Enrichment Programs. Len loved classical music, having studied piano in his youth. He was a supporter of Chamber Music Columbus. With a course in Ornithology through MetroParks, he became a committed birder. Before his years of disability, he was a member of the American Birding Association and the OH Ornithological Society. After the current health restrictions are over, a service in celebration of his life will be scheduled at the First UU Church at 90 W. Weisheimer Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the OH Wildlife Center, 6131 Cook Rd., Powell, OH 43065. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020