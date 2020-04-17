|
|
Brooks, Leonard R.
1947 - 2020
Mr. Leonard R. Brooks, Jr., age 72, of State Road passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Mr. Brooks was born December 4, 1947 in Columbus, OH to Leonard Richard and Ester Ruth Wolfe Brooks, Sr. Mr. Brooks graduated from Central High School, Columbus, OH, in 1969. Following graduation he entered the United States Marine Corps, based in San Diego, CA. Mr. Brooks worked at Clecon, now Lydall as a machine operator in shipping and receiving. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ruth and nephew, Shawn Michael. Survivors include: his wife, Linda Swanson Brooks of the home; son, William Brooks of Marion, OH; daughters, Laura Compton and Cindy Davis of Grove City, OH; sister, Janet George of Columbus, OH; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020