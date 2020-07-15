Confar, Rev. Leonard S.
1923 - 2020
Rev. Leonard S. Confar, of Columbus, age 96, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at First Community Village. Born October 31, 1923 in San Diego, California, he graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles. A Navy veteran, he served both as an enlisted man and as a Supply Officer during World War II. He graduated from Boston University's School of Theology and its College of Social Work. Subsequently he received the Doctor of Ministry degree from the San Francisco Theological Seminary. He was the Pastor of United Methodist churches in Youngstown, Newton Falls, Oxford, and King Avenue church in Columbus. He was the Superintendent of the Columbus North District for United Methodist congregations. Retiring in 1988, he was one of the Chaplains at Wesley Glen Retirement Center for 18 years. Beginning in Oxford, Ohio, he became a student of the Korean form of martial arts, Tae Kwon Do, and for many years was the Instructor for hundreds of students in Columbus. He achieved the rank of Master Instructor when he was seventy years of age. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Shoemaker) Confar; sons, Charles (Julie) Confar and Peter (Patti) Confar; daughter, Elizabeth (Arin) Hawkins; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sean) Ryan, Thomas Confar, Dylan Confar, Kimberly Confar, Hannah (Mike) Roese Moyer, Benjamin Roese and Bo Hawkins; and great-granddaughter, Riley Ryan. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201. Rev. John Keeny, officiating. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Endowment Fund of King Avenue Church. Arrangements by: RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
. The service for Rev. Leonard Confar will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/ka-church-online