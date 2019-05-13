|
Schultz, Leonard "Bruce"
1937 - 2019
Leonard "Bruce" Schultz, age 81, of Groveport, died May 13, 2019 at his home. He was born December 16, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Paul and Mildred Schultz. Bruce was an Air Force Veteran. He was a long- time member of Groveport Baptist Church where he was involved with their Disaster Relief Program. Bruce played guitar and sang in a country music band. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and a sister. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Lonnie W. (Yong Hui) Dill, Cynthia G. Molenda, Daniel B. (Carol) Schultz, John D. (Janet) Schultz, Frank W. (Jenny) Schultz; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Groveport First Baptist Church, 5521 Groveport Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125 with Rev. Dr. Greg Copper officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215, in Bruce's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019