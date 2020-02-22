|
Stier, Leonard
A funeral service celebrating the life of Leonard Richard "Lenny" Stier, age 75, of Grove City, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Ed Engelbrecht and Pastor Floyd Stolzenburg officiating. Burial will take place in Kirkersville Cemetery, where military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Leonard passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mount Carmel in Grove City and went home to be with the Lord. For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020