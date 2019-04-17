Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Leonard Yang

Leonard Yang Obituary
Yang, Leonard
Leonard Yang, age 42, died Monday April 15, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. Member Faith Hope Love House of Life Church. Survived by his wife, Fay Lin; children, Alice, Tina, Andrew and Anton Yang; father, Liang Bing Yang and mother, Yu Ying Lin; brother and sister, Lin Rong Yang and Lin Hui Yang. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Kingwood Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
