Smith, Leornard J.
1935 - 2019
Leonard J. Smith, 84, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away September 1, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Leonard and Dorothy Smith. Right out of high school Len joined the army and was immediately tagged for his intellect and assigned a position as a cryptographer for the US Army. After serving in the Army he came home to marry the love of his life Barbara L. Smith. Soon after he would graduate from Widener University with an BA in Business. Len then went on to an amazing career working for Dupont. He retired from Dupont in 1998 after spending close to 37 years doing what he loved in Sales. Because of his passion and incredible people skills he was put on a fast-track to success being given the opportunity to travel the country moving 7 times in 12 years and ultimately landing a branch manager position in New Orleans, Louisiana and then in Columbus, Ohio where he would then settle for the next 45 years. After retiring, Len found his true joy spending time at Buckeye Lake with his wife Barb, 5 children, their spouses and 13 grandchildren. His heart was always drawn to the water, whether it was Buckeye Lake, the Sassafras River or the beaches of the Atlantic. Along with his love of being on the water he was an incredibly devoted family man who would also find a devotion in his later years to his church Xenos Christian fellowship, and his small group bible study friends who would become an integral part of his life. Len was preceded in death by his mother and father and sister Delores Ernie. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Smith; children, Steve (Susan) Smith, Krista (John) Cassell, Karen (Jeff) Thomas, Brad (Tina) Smith and Julie (Marcus) Bryan; 13 grandchildren; and brother, Robert Smith of New Jersey. Friends may visit from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the Memorial at 6:30 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street., Worthington, Ohio 43085. An invitation for refreshments will follow at the home of Barbara Smith. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone Family Services which can be directly donated at: https://cornerstonefamilyservices.org/donate. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019