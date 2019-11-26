|
Delgado, Leota M.
Leota M. Delgado, 88, of Columbus, passed on Nov. 25, 2019. She was born Aug. 2, 1931 in Junction City, Ohio to Charles and Louise (Rushing) Hern, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband Arturo Delgado Marin, 2 sons Garrett and Robert, 2 brothers Charles and James. She is survived by children, Charles Worden, Sharon Randolph, Teresa Delgado, Terry Worden; and sister, Mary DiPasquale; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a couple great great grandchildren. She was loved by many who will miss her. There will be no services. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019