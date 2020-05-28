Leota Vandanacker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vandanacker, Leota
1920 - 2020
Leota Mildred Vandanacker, age 99, of Alexandria, OH, passed away May 26, 2020. She was born October 24, 1920 in Oakville, IA to the late Samuel and Mary Kuntz. Leota worked as a Secretary for Sears in Chicago, IL for 23 years. Leota was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Groveport Zion Lutheran Church. She volunteered for the Butterfly Garden, American Red Cross and the Senior Citizens Group in Bellevue, IA. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Philip Vandanacker, two brothers and three sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Charles) Estadt; grandchildren, Christopher (Ann) Estadt and Elizabeth (Mitch) Dobbs; great grandchildren, Daniel (Shannon) Estadt and Erin Dobbs; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved