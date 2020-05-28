Vandanacker, Leota
1920 - 2020
Leota Mildred Vandanacker, age 99, of Alexandria, OH, passed away May 26, 2020. She was born October 24, 1920 in Oakville, IA to the late Samuel and Mary Kuntz. Leota worked as a Secretary for Sears in Chicago, IL for 23 years. Leota was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Groveport Zion Lutheran Church. She volunteered for the Butterfly Garden, American Red Cross and the Senior Citizens Group in Bellevue, IA. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Philip Vandanacker, two brothers and three sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Charles) Estadt; grandchildren, Christopher (Ann) Estadt and Elizabeth (Mitch) Dobbs; great grandchildren, Daniel (Shannon) Estadt and Erin Dobbs; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.