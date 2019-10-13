|
|
Case, LeRoy
1932 - 2019
LeRoy F. "Roy" Case age 87 passed away October 11, 2019. He was born July 27, 1932 to the late Wilbur and Mabel Shanahorn Case in Columbus, Ohio. Graduated East High School, attend Capital University. Retired from Electrolux (Frigidaire Appliance Co.) Served the Boy Scouts of America for 65 years in several positions in Pack Troop #195 and Council level, receiving Silver Beaver Award for his servce; Served on the Simon Kenton Council B.S.A. Executive Board for 15 years as Council Advancement Chairman, received the James E. West Fellow Award; Currently Serving on the Council Advisory Board; served on 5 Wood Badge Training Courses. Leroy was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church and received the Lamb Award from the Lutheran Church. He always strived to help others and be the best he could be. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce A. Case. Survived by his sons and their wives, Michael L. (Cheryl) Case of Hermitage, TN, Kevin L. (Noelle) of Richmond, TX, and Bruce A. (Tonya) of Glendale, AZ. Grandchildren, Michelle Case (Jeff) Skeen, Melissa Case (Chris) Pounds, Jonathan (Nicole) Case, Lauren Case (James) Heuschling, Stefan (Daisy) Case and Brennan Case. Great grandchildren, Peyton, Logan Skeen, Frankie Case, Jordyn Heuschling and T.J. Heuschling; Step Grandchildren, Bria Kelley, Macie Kelley, and Danny Kelley. Friends may call at WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL, 2300 E. Livingston Ave. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Funeral service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 730 Collingwood Ave. Whitehall, Ohio Wednesday 10 a.m. Pastor Hille officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, family suggest that memorials be directed to either Faith Lutheran Church or Simon Kenton Council B.S.A. 807 Kinnear Rd. Columbus, OH 43212
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019