Leroy Ingram, age 82. Sunrise July 23, 1937 and Sunset June 22, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The INGRAM Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.