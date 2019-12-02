|
|
Patrick, Leroy
1940 - 2019
Leroy Patrick, passed away November 30, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born February 22, 1940 in Inez, Kentucky to the late Jesse and Minnie Patrick. On February 26, 1966, Leroy married the love of his life Patricia Patrick and they spent many long years together. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia and his siblings Iauna Crum, Okie Patrick, Richard Patrick, Haskell Patrick, and Lovely Stepp. He is survived by his children, James (Shawnee) Patrick, Haskell Patrick, and Penny (Arthur) Hatfield; his grandchildren, Kelly, James Jr., Maddisyn, Mason, and Haskell Jr. (Erica) Patrick; Megan (Chris) Harrison; and Zakarie (Shandora), Kayley, and Blake Hatfield. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren; as well siblings, Eloise (Milton) McCoy, Franklin (Lori) Patrick, Ruth (Paul) Moore, and James Linville Patrick. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, from 5-8 pm at O.R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 South High Street, where the funeral service will be held Thursday at 11am. Interment Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019