Scales, Leroy
1932 - 2020
Leroy Scales, age 87. Sunrise July 2, 1932 and Sunset May 23, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SCALES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 9, 2020.