White, Leroy
1932 - 2020
Elder Leroy Leon White Sr., age 87. Sunrise October 27, 1932 and Sunset September 26, 2020. Public Viewing 10:00 AM - 11;00 AM ; Private Visitation and Funeral 12:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Mifflin Township Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the White Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com