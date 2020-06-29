Leslie Cline
Cline, Leslie
1959 - 2020
Leslie Gregg Cline, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away June 27, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Columbus, Ohio April 19, 1959 he was the son of the late Leslie U Cline and Ethel L. (Koon) Cline-Martinez. He was a former employee of Huttig Building Materials, Epcon Communities, LW Associates of Ashville and currently The Buckeye Home Center also of Ashville. He was a graduate of Teays Valley High School class of 77. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 4 years, Cindy (Williams) Cline, Ashville; his mother, Ethel whom he thought could rule the world; three sons, Lawrence E. (Ashley) Cline, Benjamin Lee (Amanda) Cline, Gregory Lucas (Barbie) Cline; three grandchildren, Myles, Bently and Nora Cline; four siblings, Laura Dawn (Lance) Roese, Ashville, Bert K. (Mona) Cline, Ashville, Joey R. (Lisa) Cline, Circleville, Chad R. (Melissa) Cline, Orient; and several nieces and nephews. Gregg was a man with a huge heart, loved everyone and never met a stranger. He found a special friend in his step-father Rudy Martinez and vice versa…he will never forget him. Gregg's favorite pastime was gardening and keeping a beautiful yard. Calling hours will be 4-8p.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery in Circleville. Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
