Hinzmann, Leslie

1904 - 2019

Leslie Raymond "Les" Hinzmann, 79, of Dublin, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa on February 20, 1940 to Leslie and Elizabeth (Rosenberg) Hinzmann. Les served in the US Navy for 4 years as a radio operator on an anti-submarine flight crew. He was president of a company in the electronics field. As an avid runner, he completed 5 Columbus marathons and enjoyed Nordic skiing and biking. Les will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Margie (Stowell) Hinzmann; children Michelle Vestey, Terry Hinzmann and Mike Hinzmann. He leaves behind 6 loving grandchildren and 2 beautiful great-grandchildren. Private services for Les will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in Les' memory may be made to The Parkinson's foundation. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary