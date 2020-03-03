|
Stansbery, Leslie
1932 - 2020
The Rev. Dr. Leslie E. Stansbery, passed away February 29, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was born on a farm in Ft. Madison, IA to the late Cyrus Stansbery and Mabel Haffner in 1932. He attended the University of Denver and later attended the Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He met the love of his life Margaret "Peg" in Tarrytown, New York. In 1957 he and Peg, attended the Ecumenical Institute in Geneva. When they returned, Leslie served as an Army Chaplain at Ft. Devens, MA; his military career spanned 35 years, obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Ultimately his work as a pastor is what brought him and his family to Columbus. He was part of a group that heavily believed in a faith based community; he created many organizations to help spread the work they were doing. Leslie participated in the freedom riders movement, civil rights and antiwar movements. It was very important his children went to Columbus City Schools; he wanted them invested in the community. He earned his PhD in International Relations from OSU and received many recognitions from the City of Columbus. Leslie was a UNICEF Executive Director, member of the Metropolitan Church Board, Columbus Campaign for Arms Control, worked in the beginning stages of B.R.E.A.D., a proud member of the Eastmoor HS Booster Association and a Member in Good Standing at Scioto Valley Presbytery. As busy as Leslie was he always made time for his family. He was a great father and doting grandfather. He will be missed by sons, Mark Dietrich (Yoshie), Paul Andrew and Todd Peter (Nancy) Stansbery; and a daughter, Joy Kristine (Mike Cummings) Sickles. Family would like to thank the Van Heyde neighbors and community for taking care of Leslie and Peg. His family invites those who wish to celebrate his life to remember him on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:30pm until time of service at 3pm at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1450 E Dublin Granville Road, Columbus OH 43229. Reception to follow. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or leave condolences to the family of Leslie Stansbery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020