Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Lester Budd Jr.


1926 - 2019
Lester Budd Jr. Obituary
Budd, Jr., Lester
1926 - 2019
Lester E. Budd, of Westerville, passed away October 7, 2019 at National Church Residences, Traditions at Mill Run. He was born June 6, 1926 to the late Elsie Davis and Lester E. Budd, Sr. Preceded in death by beloved wife Carol, parents, step-father Williard Kahler, sisters Leona Jones and Barbara Agin, granddaughter Amy Budd and daughter-in-law Carol. Survived by sons, Michael (Patricia) Budd and Clifford Budd; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; life long friend, Wendell Watt. Lester proudly served in the U.S. Army- European Theater during WW II. Lester was a COTA bus driver for 30 plus years. Family and friends will be received at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 Schrock Rd., Westerville on Friday, October 11 from 10:30am-12pm, followed by a service at 12pm. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Donations may be made to National Church Residences Hospice Care, 2245 North Bank, Columbus, OH 43220.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
