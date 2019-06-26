|
|
Conrad, Lester
Lester Peter Conrad, 90, passed away June 24 at Hilliard Assisted Living, in Hilliard, Ohio. He was born December 10, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio and was the son of the late Aloysius and Mildred Conrad (nee Webber). He worked at his family business, Conrad Coal for many years, served in the Army National Guard and retired from a long career at B.F. Goodrich. Lester enjoyed his family, fishing and playing accordian in The Rhythm Knights and other Lorain area bands. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn (nee-Johnston) Conrad of Hilliard; son, Craig (Patti) Conrad of Murrells inlet, SC; Sharon (Jeff) Cadwallader of Columbus, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Matt (Amara) Conrad of Abilene, TX, Wesley (Hannah Clark) Conrad of Greenville, SC, Ashlee Conrad of Anderson, SC, Lauren (William) Nadolski of Raleigh, NC and Erin Cadwallader of Dublin; as well as 3 great- grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Alice) Conrad, Avon, OH; sister- in-law, Cecilia Conrad of Avon, OH; sister-in-law, Patricia Johnston of Myrtle Beach, SC; and special friends, Robert and Jeanie Long of Beaver Creek, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Aloysius and Mildred (nee-Webber) Conrad and 3 brothers Chester, Ronald and Donald. Visitation will take place at Tidd Family Funeral Home in Hilliard, Ohio on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11AM-12PM with a service taking place at 12PM. There will be a private family burial at Dublin Cemetery in Dublin, Ohio. We wish to give special thanks to the Memory Care workers of Hilliard Assisted Living as well as Capital City Hospice for their loving care of Lester.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019