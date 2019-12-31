|
|
Pifer, Lester E.
1920 - 2019
Rev. Lester E. Pifer, Columbus, went Home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, 2019.Lester was born on April 2, 1920, at Wadsworth, OH, to Elden H. Pifer and Rose I. (Blacklock) Pifer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years; Genevene E. (Walter) Pifer, sisters and brothers; Helen Lance, Evelyn Jerigan, Myrl Pifer, Ernest Pifer and Sue Blackwell, step-children; John Thomas Howard, Tamera Bohrer, and Susan Grossman. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Bonnie M. (Howard) Pifer, sister and brothers; Wilbur Pifer (Nancy), Lois Artrip, and Cleo Pifer, daughters and son; Beth Reece (Barry), Mark Pifer (Maryann), and Deb Peters (Jack), step-daughter and -sons; Cinda Marsh (David), Larry Howard (Carol), and Matthew Howard (Suzanne). His blended family has 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren."Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants." (Psalms 116:15) NIV
A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Polaris Church, 8225 Worthington-Galena Rd, Westerville, OH on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2PM. A more complete obituary can be read on the Rutherford Funeral Homes site. Www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020