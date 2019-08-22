Home

Wall III, Lester
1959 - 2019
Lester Wall III, 59, of Columbus, OH, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Survived by children, Ashley (Michael) Piche of Denver, CO, and Lance Wall of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Maxwell and Michaela Piche of Denver, CO. Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 28, 1959. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To share online condolences please visit: https://www.shaw-davis.com/notices/Lester-WallIII
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019
