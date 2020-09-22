Kinnaman, Letha J.
Letha J. Kinnaman has left her earthly home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, to join her husband and the Lord Jesus Christ in heaven. Letha was born on September 30, 1931, on a Maple Heights Farm in Perry County, Ohio. She attended Mayville School for grades one through eight, and she graduated from New Straitsville High School in 1949 and never missed a day of school except an excused absence, to sing at a funeral. She also sang in the glee club. Letha accepted the Lord as her Savior on January 3, 1948, at a small Methodist church in Webb Summit, Ohio. After graduation she was offered a job by the FBI in Washington, DC, but declined due to the distance from her home. Letha then moved to Columbus, Ohio to seek employment, which was a secretary, to a manager at the Kroger Baking Company. After three years, she changed jobs and joined the GAC Corporation and held that position for 25 years. It was at the GAC Corporation that she met Don, and they were married on January 10, 1953. They then started their own business of D & L Car Cleaning, for 45 years. Letha was an active member of the Columbus Baptist Temple, singing in the choir, trio's, and secretary in the children's department. She and Don, her husband, joined Fellowship Baptist Church in the early 80's, singing in the choir, duets, and after her husband's retirement, she started attending the Young at Heart program at Fellowship Baptist. Since 2003, she loved and put her heart and soul into the Young at Heart program, using her talents to make each meeting as decorative as possible, as well as helping with the cooking. Letha also used her talents as a caregiver for a neighbor, an aunt, a beautician, her father, and mother as well as her husband. Letha was preceded in death by her husband Don Kinnaman. Also preceded in death by her parents Arthur James and Berndetta Smith, brother Carl Edward and his wife JoAnn Smith, as well as a grandson Malachi. Letha is survived by niece, Pamela (Dave) Smith; and nephew, Gary (Jerlyn) Smith; grandchildren, Isaiah, Prisca, Josiah, and Silas Arendash; as well as a son-in-law, Robert Arendash. Also, survived by Joyce and Harold Barbour, Shirlene Hobbs, Geri Kinnaman and special friends, Becky Boyd, Erma Lucas, Johnda Smith and Kathy Commeans. A special thank you to the all the caregivers on the 6th floor of Riverside Hospital and the caregivers at the Kobacker House at Riverside. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Gideons International. Funeral services will be held 10am Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232, with Pastor David Liuzzo officiating. Interment will be held 1pm Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call at the Fellowship Baptist Church on Friday, from 2-8pm. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com