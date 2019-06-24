Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Apostolic Light House Temple
2161 Lehner Rd.
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Light House Temple
2161 Lehner Rd.
LeVale Madison Obituary
Madison, LeVale
LeVale MaLik Madison, age 23. Sunrise May 27, 1996 and Sunset June 21, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Apostolic Light House Temple, 2161 Lehner Rd. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the MADISON/LEE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019
