Downey, Lewis

1932 - 2019

Lewis Francis Downey, Jr. was called home by his Lord and Father on March 3rd, 2019 to be with his family and friends who preceded him in Heaven. Born on April 21, 1932 to Lewis and Mary (nee Meade) Downey in Norwood, Massachusetts, Lewis was a man of great character and strength who fiercely loved his family, friends, country, and community. After graduating Medway High School (Massachusetts) and Wentworth Institute in Boston, he joined the United States Air Force (USAF) where he was triple rated as a navigator, bombardier and radar operator. He attended pilot training and earned his pilot's wings. Lewis retired from the USAF with the rank of Major after a distinguished career spanning 23 years and 23 days. During his career he was stationed at 13 different bases around the world. Of these, two particularly stand out – Yokota Air Base, Japan (where he met and married his wife of 59 ½ years, Rosemary (nee Burns) Downey and Bien Hoa, Vietnam where he served with distinction. During his Air Force career, he earned 9 air medals, 2 commendation medals (including the Presidential Unit Citation), and the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). After his USAF career, Lewis went back to school and earned an associate degree from the Ohio University in electrical engineering. He was also very active in his local parish, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, and his community. Lewis left this world a better place through his faith, his love, and his passion. He is loved and missed by all that knew him and were impacted by his grace. Lewis was preceded in God's calling by his parents and his sister Helen. Lewis is survived by the love of his life and wife, Rosemary Downey; his 8 children, James (Pamela), Gerard (Angela), Mary Kay (Ronald), Patricia (Thomas), Suzanne (Michael), Bernadette (Samuel), Thomas (Karen), and Maureen (Troy). He also is survived by 25 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 6, between 5-8 PM at Schoedinger East Chapel at 5360 E. Livingston Avenue in Columbus, Ohio, where a prayer service will begin at 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 5225 Refugee Rd., Columbus, Ohio at 10 AM Thursday, March 7. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, Ohio.