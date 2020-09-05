Alston, Sr., Lewis Jeffrey

1948 - 2020

Lewis Jeffrey Alston, Sr., age 72, went home to be with the Lord August 30, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; Rev. Cecil,Jr., and Taffie Alston, siblings; Cecil, III., Michael, James, Barbara, and Karen Alston. Left to cherish his memory, children; Lewis J. Moss, Steve Alston, Lewis Alston, Jr., and Carlos Alston, , brothers; Charles (Pauline) Alston and Edmond (Cherie) Alston, sister-in-laws; Patricia and Matilda Alston. A host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Life Celebration 12PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Rd., Columbus, Ohio. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment, Evergreen Burial Park. Mandatory Masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



