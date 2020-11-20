Markin III, Lewis
Lewis Daniel (Dan) Markin III went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC surrounded by his family. Dan was born on August 22, 1945 in Glasgow, Scotland, son of the late Lewis Daniel Markin II and Jane Flannery Markin. In the spring of 1946, he sailed with his mother on the Queen Mary to join his family in the United States. Dan and his family settled in Columbus, OH. After graduating from Grandview High School in 1963, Dan served in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. He spent thirteen months at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. On October 3, 2020 he was awarded his Quilt of Valor with his family in attendance. Dan graduated from The Ohio State University and was an avid Buckeye fan. He believed in love of family, service to our country, lifelong friends and scotch should be drank from a tall glass. Dan was known as a great listener, a man of genuine integrity and the someone with the unique ability to heal and bring calm in the most troublesome of times. After concluding a lifelong career in Human Resources, which he loved very much, retirement brought him to South Carolina. During the sunset of his life Dan traveled the world. He never met a stranger and always continued to make the world a better place, one interaction at a time. Dan is survived by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn Bonanno Markin; son, Daniel Joseph Markin; daughter, Lindsey Ann Scheumeister and her husband, Michael and granddaughter, Everly Grace Scheumeister. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Sowecke and her husband, Tom, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. Dan will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with his immediate family present. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dan to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/volunteernow/
. The family requests you select State: North Carolina and Facility: W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, NC when making your donation. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204, (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.