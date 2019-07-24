|
|
Skelton, Lewis
1947 - 2019
Lewis Rice Skelton, aka "Dr. Dirt" aka "Buckeye Lew", passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on February 26, 1947 in Columbus, OH, the son of Lewis R. and Theresa D. (Butts) Skelton. A 1965 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and Ohio Northern University 1969, Lewis would always add an enthusiastic "I-O" to any passerby's "O-H". Lewis worked as a civil engineer, specializing in heavy highways, and retired in 2015. He was an avid OSU, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns fan and when he wasn't yelling at the TV, he was making his children listen to "Light My Fire" on repeat. Or "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)". Or the entire Hall & Oates catalog. Often with accompanying dance moves. Lewis is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Trudy Skelton; daughters, Jody (Scott) Hanes, Fremont, OH, Devon (Ryan) Weaver, Brownsmead, OR and Lauren Skelton, Chicago, IL; brothers, Mick (Shary) Skelton, Dublin, OH and John (Janice) Skelton, Worthington, OH; grandchildren, Megan, Drew, Jack and Ben Hanes and Iris Weaver; and his undying love of sweet keyboard solos. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019