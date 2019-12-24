Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Lewis Wayne Lemley


1958 - 2019
Lemley, Lewis Wayne
1958 - 2019
Lewis Wayne Lemley, 61, passed away December 23, 2019. Wayne was born on June 3, 1958 in Columbus, OH to the late Lewis James and Joyce (White) Lemley. Wayne is survived by his wife, Rhonda L. Lemley; son, Kyle L. (Heather) Lemley; daughter, Keri J. (Eric) Lemley and sister, Jane (Mike) Kaylor. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Lemley. Wayne was an avid snow skier, water skier and golfer and also loved the Cleveland Browns. His family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 to 7:00pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where his memorial service will be held at 7:00pm with Pastor Bill Lavely officiating. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019
