|
|
Witherspoon, Lewis
1949 - 2019
Lewis S. Witherspoon, age 70, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Kobacker House. US Army Veteran. Retired from Spectrum with 23 years service. Member of Vineyard of Columbus. He enjoyed carpentry, being a mechanic, and blacksmithing. He is survived by his wife, Diann (Sam); sons, Jesse and Lukas; good friends, Annie and Adrian Bennett. A memorial service will be held at Vineyard of Columbus Church, 6000 Copper Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081, Thursday, August 22, at 1 pm. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019