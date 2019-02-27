|
|
Savage, Libby
1940 - 2019
Libby Kay (Brenner) Savage, of New Albany, Ohio, was born on December 15, 1940, in Millersburg, Ohio, and passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. Libby was the second child of Nathan and Esther (Kasse) Brenner, of blessed memory. A graduate of the Timken Mercy School for Nursing in Canton, Ohio, Libby became a nurse at Timken Mercy before meeting and falling in love with her beloved husband, Ron Savage, formerly of Canton. Ron and Libby lived in Canton from 1961 until 1986, when they moved to the Columbus, Ohio area. Libby is survived by her husband, Ron; her five children, Robert Savage, Bryan (Allison) Savage, Joan (Harlan) Wahrman, Kevin (Debbie) Savage and Keith (Jenny) Savage. Her cherished grandchildren, Nathan Savage, Ashley (Scott) Schall, Courtney (Alex) Stebelton, Connor Wahrman, Zachary Wahrman, Alyssa Savage, Ainsley Savage and Jillian Savage; and great grandchildren, Evelyn Rose Stebelton and James Lucas Schall. Libby is also survived by her sister, Elaine (Richard) Cole; brother, Arthur (Lois) Brenner; and sister-in-law, Sheri Nusbaum; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Esther (Kasse) Brenner, in-laws Harold and Dina (Cooper) Savage and brother-in-law Jay Nusbaum (all of blessed memory). The family thanks Mt. Carmel Hospice and Evans Funeral Home for their tender care. The funeral will be a private graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany. In lieu of flowers, Libby would like to be remembered through contributions to organizations that hold special meaning to her family: Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House, Mt. Carmel Hospice and any organization that supports cancer research. May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019