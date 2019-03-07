|
|
Workman, Lilee
1953 - 2019
Lilee (McDonald) Workman, age 65, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Pickerington Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on September 15, 1953 in Logan, WV to the late Johnney and Ilene (Mileto) McDonald. Lilee was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking. In addition to her parents, Lilee was preceded in death by her son Curtis Workman. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Herbert Allen Workman, Sr.; son, Allen Workman; grandchildren, Cierra James, Katelyn Workman, Chase Workman, and Dianna Workman; brothers, Thomas McDonald and John Elmer McDonald; sisters, Beverly Schoenleb and Lorraine McDonald; nephew, BJ Schoenleb; and a host of extended family members. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel. No services will be held. Contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019