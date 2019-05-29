|
|
Allen, Lillian
Lillian Ayers Allen, age 97, Friday, May 24, 2019 at home in Waynesville, NC. Formerly of New Albany. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph Allen, 2 sisters Margaret Fortenbacher and Eva Mae Moore. Survived by her 2 sons, Richard (Wanda) of Columbus, Oh and Gary (Linda) of Waynesville, NC; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memorium to Haywood Healthcare Foundation (specify HOSPICE in memo line), 262 Leroy George Dr, Clyde, NC 28721. Arrangements by Wells Funeral Homes, (www.wellsfuneralhome.com). Services will be Friday, May 31 at First United Methodist Church of Waynesville at 2PM. Family will receive guests after the service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019