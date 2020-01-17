|
Franks, Lillian
Lillian Franks (nee Erhard), age 96, long-time resident of Cleveland Heights, passed away January 13, 2020, in Columbus. Beloved wife of the late Richard K.; loving mother of Susan Leininger (Eric) of Columbus and Nancy Straus (Sevin) of Chicago; grandmother of Andrew (Michelle), Jennifer, and Alex; great-grandmother of Maxwell and Holden; sister of Mildred Bleier and the late Milo and Dona Jean; daughter of Benedict J. and Lillian Z. Erhard. Services private. Inurnment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. Arrangements by Maher-Melbourne Funeral Home of Northeast Ohio www.MaherMelbourne.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020