Lillian Harrell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrell, Lillian
1925 - 2020
Lillian Harrell (Adams), age 95, formerly of Freeman, West Virginia, passed on May 6, 2020 at The Laurels of Gahanna, Gahanna, Ohio. Lillian was born on February 25, 1925 in Raleigh, West Virginia to the late Floyd and Carrie (Cannady) Adams. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Harrell, four children Melvin D. Harrell, Joseph A. Harrell, Pandora Harrell and Wanda Harrell and one brother Ernest Adams. She is survived by seven of her children, Kenneth Adams of Los Angeles, California, Vernon (Sylvia) Adams of Bluefield, WV, Ronald (Ramona) Harrell of Freeman, WV, Sharon (Robert) Stills of Gahanna, Ohio, Ernest Harrell of Bluefield, WV, Ada (Duane) Lyles-Harrell of Columbus, Ohio, and Gwendolyn Akrobettoe of Gahanna, Ohio. Extended family includes (21) grandchildren; (33) great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Louise (Al) Battle of Orlando, Florida; and brother-in-law, Elbert (Dan) Harrell of Columbus, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lillian was a hard-working mom. In her earlier life, she spent many years working outside her home as a domestic worker, and several years thereafter as an assistant cook. She loved to cook and was still making her "homemade rolls" and cakes at the age of 94. She took pleasure in collecting and sharing recipes and most of all having her garden planted each year with her favorites "greens" and "beets". Lillian was a long-time member of Heart of God Ministries, Beckley, WV and when in Columbus, Ohio attended service at The Columbus Bible Way Church. Her greatest love was to worship and give praise to God, the Father and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She raised her eleven children to follow the same doctrine. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To leave condolences for her family, visit Lillian's tribute wall www.diehl-whittaker.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
To the Harrell family so sorry to hear the death of your mother she will always be remembered as the sweet lady on the hill
Julia Bogan
Friend
May 9, 2020
Ms lillian was a special mom on the hill so sorry for your lost she will for even be in the moore ❤
Shirley moore
Friend
May 8, 2020
Mrs. Lillian was our neighbor as long as we lived on top of the hill. She always held a special place in the hearts of the Moore family. This is a sad day for all of us who shared a close bond on the hill. Praying for the family
Jackie
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mimi Neal
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved