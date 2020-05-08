Harrell, Lillian
1925 - 2020
Lillian Harrell (Adams), age 95, formerly of Freeman, West Virginia, passed on May 6, 2020 at The Laurels of Gahanna, Gahanna, Ohio. Lillian was born on February 25, 1925 in Raleigh, West Virginia to the late Floyd and Carrie (Cannady) Adams. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Harrell, four children Melvin D. Harrell, Joseph A. Harrell, Pandora Harrell and Wanda Harrell and one brother Ernest Adams. She is survived by seven of her children, Kenneth Adams of Los Angeles, California, Vernon (Sylvia) Adams of Bluefield, WV, Ronald (Ramona) Harrell of Freeman, WV, Sharon (Robert) Stills of Gahanna, Ohio, Ernest Harrell of Bluefield, WV, Ada (Duane) Lyles-Harrell of Columbus, Ohio, and Gwendolyn Akrobettoe of Gahanna, Ohio. Extended family includes (21) grandchildren; (33) great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Louise (Al) Battle of Orlando, Florida; and brother-in-law, Elbert (Dan) Harrell of Columbus, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lillian was a hard-working mom. In her earlier life, she spent many years working outside her home as a domestic worker, and several years thereafter as an assistant cook. She loved to cook and was still making her "homemade rolls" and cakes at the age of 94. She took pleasure in collecting and sharing recipes and most of all having her garden planted each year with her favorites "greens" and "beets". Lillian was a long-time member of Heart of God Ministries, Beckley, WV and when in Columbus, Ohio attended service at The Columbus Bible Way Church. Her greatest love was to worship and give praise to God, the Father and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She raised her eleven children to follow the same doctrine. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To leave condolences for her family, visit Lillian's tribute wall www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.