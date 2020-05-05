Mangia, Lillian
1932 - 2020
Lillian Beltram Mangia, passed away on May 4, 2020, 88 years after her birth on May 4, 1932, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her husband Salvatore (Ted) Mangia, and her grandson Matthew. She is survived by her children, Marc (Debbie) Mangia, Monica (Paul) Dinwiddie, Melissa (Ken) Craft, and Maureen (Michael) Kasinecz. She was a Nonna to 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Lilly was born in Newark, NJ, but her family settled in Grandview, OH, when she was 7 years old. In 1950, she graduated from St. Joseph Academy, where she was captain of the basketball team. She boasted of babysitting for 10 cents an hour to pay her tuition, which was out of reach for her Italian immigrant parents. She met her husband, Ted, at the bowling alley in 1952, and they were married 59 years until he passed away in 2013. Lilly took great pride in her beautiful flower gardens and was bookkeeper for the family construction business for many years, now in its third generation. She worked hard, but she played even harder. She loved to entertain and hosted fabulous dinner parties. She was an incredible cook and made every meal an event to which all were welcome, but you had to make sure to arrive in time for 5 pm dinner! Lilly was a trophy-winning bowler and could trounce just about anyone at Scrabble, but it was her affinity for bingo and poker that enabled her cognitive abilities the longest. Even with dementia she could sit at the poker table at Parkside Village and win her fair share. Lilly enjoyed dancing and singing and being with family, even at the end of her life. She loved being the center of attention. Her wit and sarcastic humor were legendary at Parkside and Three Creeks, where she lived the past seven years. She reliably "called it like she saw it", but even her criticisms were good natured and elicited laughs. Lil will be missed by all those she touched with her love and generosity. God's grace shined through her in her role as mother, and she left her children the best possible gift - love for each other. Special thanks to Lori Beals-Chesser of Wesley Hospice who showed such great love, care, and communication. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, and with the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, the family will have a private mass at St. Matthew the Apostle, and committal at St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial Mass in Lilly's honor will be celebrated at a later date. Those who wish may contribute to The Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215, in Lil's name. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
1932 - 2020
Lillian Beltram Mangia, passed away on May 4, 2020, 88 years after her birth on May 4, 1932, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her husband Salvatore (Ted) Mangia, and her grandson Matthew. She is survived by her children, Marc (Debbie) Mangia, Monica (Paul) Dinwiddie, Melissa (Ken) Craft, and Maureen (Michael) Kasinecz. She was a Nonna to 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Lilly was born in Newark, NJ, but her family settled in Grandview, OH, when she was 7 years old. In 1950, she graduated from St. Joseph Academy, where she was captain of the basketball team. She boasted of babysitting for 10 cents an hour to pay her tuition, which was out of reach for her Italian immigrant parents. She met her husband, Ted, at the bowling alley in 1952, and they were married 59 years until he passed away in 2013. Lilly took great pride in her beautiful flower gardens and was bookkeeper for the family construction business for many years, now in its third generation. She worked hard, but she played even harder. She loved to entertain and hosted fabulous dinner parties. She was an incredible cook and made every meal an event to which all were welcome, but you had to make sure to arrive in time for 5 pm dinner! Lilly was a trophy-winning bowler and could trounce just about anyone at Scrabble, but it was her affinity for bingo and poker that enabled her cognitive abilities the longest. Even with dementia she could sit at the poker table at Parkside Village and win her fair share. Lilly enjoyed dancing and singing and being with family, even at the end of her life. She loved being the center of attention. Her wit and sarcastic humor were legendary at Parkside and Three Creeks, where she lived the past seven years. She reliably "called it like she saw it", but even her criticisms were good natured and elicited laughs. Lil will be missed by all those she touched with her love and generosity. God's grace shined through her in her role as mother, and she left her children the best possible gift - love for each other. Special thanks to Lori Beals-Chesser of Wesley Hospice who showed such great love, care, and communication. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, and with the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, the family will have a private mass at St. Matthew the Apostle, and committal at St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial Mass in Lilly's honor will be celebrated at a later date. Those who wish may contribute to The Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215, in Lil's name. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.