Lillian Patterson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patterson, Lillian
1951 - 2020
Lillian Angela Patterson (nee Hughes) 68, went to her heavenly home May 3, 2020. Survived by her son, George Allen Patterson; daughter, Dannielle; grandchildren, Darian Alexis and George Alexander; 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 7 brothers-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends, all of which she held espcially dear. Preceded in death by her faithful husband George, her parents George and Leila Hughes, her in-laws Arlene and George Patterson, 3 sisters and 1 brother. Memorial services to be held at a future date. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved