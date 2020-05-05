Patterson, Lillian

1951 - 2020

Lillian Angela Patterson (nee Hughes) 68, went to her heavenly home May 3, 2020. Survived by her son, George Allen Patterson; daughter, Dannielle; grandchildren, Darian Alexis and George Alexander; 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 7 brothers-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends, all of which she held espcially dear. Preceded in death by her faithful husband George, her parents George and Leila Hughes, her in-laws Arlene and George Patterson, 3 sisters and 1 brother. Memorial services to be held at a future date. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.



